West U flood damage update

September 6, 2017

The housing stock total changes in West University Place almost every day – but the total number of dwelling units hovers around 5,800.

West University Place City Manager Chris Peifer said today that 101 homeowners have reported Harvey-related water infiltration into their homes, and another 15 have reported water damage from above – like roof leaks.

Peifer says that FEMA makes it own decisions about property reimbursement, but he encourages the owners of all flood damaged West U homes to register and apply to FEMA for help. Registering online, at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, is the quickest way for West U residents to register for FEMA help.

Six West University Place employees suffered serious damage to their homes. But the city was able to stay fully staffed during the disaster.

The West University Fire Department had a double crew, and the West University Police Department was always fully staffed.

Peifer added, “The entire staff put forth an outstanding effort during the preparedness, response and now the recovery phase of our Emergency Operations. I could not be more pleased and proud of our team especially given that some of these folks were here responding while their own families and property was impacted by this unheard of event.”