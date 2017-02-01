West U fires CodeRed, adopts better emergency notification system

The catalyst for the change was a failure of CodeRed, the West U’s existing social media notification service during the recent multiple shooting on West U’s border.

“Customer service is a priority of West U. When we experienced the previous failure, we heard from many residents,” said West University Place Fire Chief Aaron Taylor. “We assured the public, City Manager Chris Peifer and the city council that we would research and investigate until we found what we felt was the best service available for our residents.”

Ane the city’s emergency authorities have come up with that solution.

SWIFT911 is a high-speed emergency network system that alerts residents to situations ranging from severe weather to road closures, gas leaks to active shootings. Taylor says his staff will use SWIFT911 to keep residents informed about emergency events.

Residents can receive messages by registering with the Swift911 web portal on the West U website.

Current users of Code RED will receive messages from the city explaining how to make the transition to the new SWIFT911 system.

For more information about this new system, please call 713.662.5826.