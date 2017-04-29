West U early voting on pace to set record, two days to go

April 29, 2017

Jill and Kenny Mercado show off their “I VOTED” stickers on Friday at West U City Hall.

After five days, 743 early votes have been cast in the West University Place Municipal Election. This does not include mail-in ballots.

Early voting will continue on Monday (7am-7pm) and Tuesday (8am-5pm) at West University Place City Hall, at 3800 University Blvd.

The record for a West U city election was 2015, when the early vote was 874 (44%). At the current pace, the 2017 early vote will be 1,040.

The total voter count in the 2015 election was 1,972. There were 1076 election day voters (55%) and 22 absentee votes cast (1%) in 2015.

Election day voting in on Saturday, May 6, from 7am-7pm.

To view the Sample Ballot for the West University Place General Election, click here.

George Boehme
George Boehme is the publisher of InstantNewsWestU.com and West University Essentials magazine.

Leave a response comment2 Responses
  1. Michael Kaplan
    April 30, 00:02 Michael Kaplan

    George,

    Do you know what the record for the total voter count for a West U city council/mayor election is?

    reply Reply this comment
  2. George Boehme
    April 29, 17:15 George Boehme

    This is the first West U election where candidates have used social media. Will it matter? Looks like it might.

    reply Reply this comment
