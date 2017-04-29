West U early voting on pace to set record, two days to go
April 29, 2017
After five days, 743 early votes have been cast in the West University Place Municipal Election. This does not include mail-in ballots.
Early voting will continue on Monday (7am-7pm) and Tuesday (8am-5pm) at West University Place City Hall, at 3800 University Blvd.
The record for a West U city election was 2015, when the early vote was 874 (44%). At the current pace, the 2017 early vote will be 1,040.
The total voter count in the 2015 election was 1,972. There were 1076 election day voters (55%) and 22 absentee votes cast (1%) in 2015.
Election day voting in on Saturday, May 6, from 7am-7pm.
To view the Sample Ballot for the West University Place General Election, click here.
mode_editLeave a response
George,
Do you know what the record for the total voter count for a West U city council/mayor election is?
This is the first West U election where candidates have used social media. Will it matter? Looks like it might.