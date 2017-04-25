West U council debate – the GONG never sounded

April 25, 2017

Except for demonstration purposes, the gong never sounded at Sunday evening’s West University Place candidates’ forum, sponsored by West U Essentials and InstantNewsWestU.com.

The eight candidates for four City Council seats and three mayoral hopefuls stayed on topic adeptly enough to avoid the threatened “gonging” and offered the standing-room crowd of 120-plus insights into their views on everything from crime to taxes, from senior support to parks.

The timed, lightning-fast format posed 14 questions from more than 100 submitted by Essentials/Instant News readers. Candidates were given the questions the day before to formulate their answers and help stay on point and meet time constraints.

Early voting started yesterday, with the election being held May 6.

All voting for the West University Place Municipal Elections happens at West University Place City City Hall, at 3800 University Blvd.

Monday, April 24 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 27 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, April 28 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, May 1 7 a.m. – 7:00 p.m

Tuesday, May 2 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

To view the Sample Ballot for the West University Place General Election, click here.