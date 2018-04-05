UPDATED: Statement from Kellye Burke

April 5, 2018

STATEMENT FOM KELLYE BURKE: “I have repeatedly apologized for the bad judgment I used and making the statement I did, but I do not believe repeating the words of the president of the United States is a crime.

However, I will apologize again on behalf of myself, the president of the united states and all the media outlets who repeated his words both electronically and in print.”

UPDATED: Statement from West University Place Mayor Susan Sample. “Thank you for reaching out about the city’s position on one of its councilmember’s actions last Saturday. The reported comments definitely do not speak for the City of West University Place’s government or employees. My position as Mayor, however, does not afford me any official authority with respect to matters such as this. Neither the city council nor the Mayor has any authority to remove fellow councilmembers.

“I am glad to know that this councilmember, who was independently elected by our city voters, is taking responsibility for her own actions and has reached out to the affected families to apologize for her remarks.

“This incident is a reminder that part of our responsibility, as elected officials, is to set a good example of civil discourse for those we represent, particularly our young people. I hope that my Council colleagues and I will move forward in that spirit in doing the work we were elected to do.”

Original story

West University City Councilmember Kellye Burke has been charged with disorderly conduct for an incident Saturday night when she reportedly launched a verbal attack on a group of teenage girls, one of whom was wearing a “Trump Make America Great Again” T-shirt.

The offense is a Class C misdemeanor which carries a potential $500 fine if she is convicted.

The incident happened outside Milk & Cookies, the outdoor dessert window service at Tiny’s No. 5, 3636 Rice Blvd., where the girls said they were buying cookies to take to youngsters at their church. According to a report on Channel 2 news, based on an interview with the father of one of the girls, Burke, who is 50, shook her fist at them and yelled, “grab her by the p#$$y girls!” and “MAGA, MAGA!”

One of the girls’ mothers took to social media to try to find the woman and later indicated that video of the incident had been located which led to Burke.

While West University Police took the first complaint, the case was transferred to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office and filed in the Justice of the Peace Court to avoid the appearance of a conflict since City Council hires West U municipal court judges and prosecutors.

Burke was reportedly issued the citation Thursday morning. A 12-year resident of West U, the business consultant and Texas chapter leader of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America was elected to council in 2017.