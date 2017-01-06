West U Christmas tree recycling

West U will be collecting Christmas trees for recycling thru January 13. Please place your tree, free of any foreign material or objects, curbside on your regular trash day. “Flocked” trees or trees containing any foreign objects will not be accepted for recycling and will be taken to the landfill for disposal.

All trees placed curbside after January 13 will need to comply with the standard green waste collection rules; cut to 4-foot lengths or less, no greater than 3 inches in diameter and stacked curbside.

Please visit www.westutx.gov/specialevents and click on the “Christmas Tree Recycling” tab for more information.

If you have any questions about Christmas tree recycling, you may call us at 713-662-5839 or email recycle@westutx.gov.