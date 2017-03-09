West U bank robbery, police ask for help

Origin Bank, at 5324 Kirby (at Albans), got hit by four armed robbers at 1:30 this afternoon.

West U police were there within three minutes, but the bad guys fled north on Kirby, and then west on Wroxton.

The suspects are four black men, all wearing black, driving a black four-door sedan with silver rims, dark tinted windows and chrome trim around the windows.

Did you see a vehicle like this? If so help the police by calling 713-668-0330 or email them at crime@westutx.gov. YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.