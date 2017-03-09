West U bank robbery, police ask for help
Origin Bank, at 5324 Kirby (at Albans), got hit by four armed robbers at 1:30 this afternoon.
West U police were there within three minutes, but the bad guys fled north on Kirby, and then west on Wroxton.
The suspects are four black men, all wearing black, driving a black four-door sedan with silver rims, dark tinted windows and chrome trim around the windows.
Did you see a vehicle like this? If so help the police by calling 713-668-0330 or email them at crime@westutx.gov. YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.
There are no more than 45 entry points to West U. The useful life of surveillance cameras is 5-7 years. The costs are coming down drastically each year. The difference between the bank cameras and the West U police cameras is the focus on the licence plate. I think perimeter cameras essentially create virtual “police officers.” In my view, they are well worth the money. Granted, the crooks can steal a car, to rob a bank. But let’s make it as tough as possible for the bad guys.
It is rare to see police patrols on the streets in WUP. If the police were on regular patrol, they could be on the street, ready for action instead of outside the city, as reported, on several occasions. The police chief initially resisted getting cameras. Citizens won their request for cameras. We should see how the cameras help before spending a lot of taxpayer money on more cameras. With rising crime, perhaps it’s time to review the police chief’s priorities. Does the additional budget responsibilities given to the police chief distract him from public safety concerns?
If we had cameras at every entry point, we would have their photos and licence plate when then turned west on Wroxton.
How much did they get that wasn’t insured, and how much do would the taxpayers have to cough up for the cameras that would protect such businesses and surveil their every coming and going?
It isn’t about protecting the businesses (though an added bonus). It is about protecting the citizens of West U. Are you ok with an armed getaway car speeding down your street while your kids are kicking around a soccer ball? What happens if they plow into your Land Rover parked in the street and drive off? What happens when they run a stop sign on Wakeforest and hit your nanny walking your infant in a stroller? George is right, these are the instances where we should have cameras at every entry point.
The cameras wouldn’t stop any of that from happening. You need gates and rising bollards to accomplish your goal. The cameras would allow WU to do what George mentioned — better identify the criminals for further pursuit and investigation. The bank has cameras and that didn’t stop the criminals from robbing it.
Totally agree with you. Not looking to stop it. That would be very difficult. My point is that there are more important things than the value of the money taken (per Robert’s post) versus the cost of cameras. We are lucky the get away didn’t result in additional harm. Cameras would give WUPD another tool. It’s 2017. Cameras are cheap.
Sign me up, we certainly spend a lot on upgrading rec ctr’s, etc, this seems like a reasonable expense!
The bank very likely has this information already. The private sector is way ahead of the government, yet again.
The camera system is going to be a massive boondoggle. It is a great idea in theory, but only in theory. Not only will the equipment be expensive to install (there are way more than 80 ways into West U if you count parking lots) but they will need to be replaced every few years at great additional cost. Plus, who will manage all of the data? The public records requests, etc. We would likely need an entire staff of people for that, in perpetuity. Also the cameras would not generate any revenue. Cities across the country are already regretting their red light and speeding cameras because the revenue is way less than hoped. The Waze app warns me about those cameras before I get there, rendering them useless. West U government has to get smart. The city is not a business where we can sell more widgets and bring in revenue.
How about spending a little bit of money (a fraction of the cameras at intersections) to bring Direct Link into the 21st century? It is a great service but really outdated. Add video capability, then give free video monitoring to subscribers that add external HD cameras to their houses and who allow the WUPD access to the external video? In a very short amount of time we would have cameras everywhere. Homeowners would own their data but the WUPD would have access to all the info they need to protect the city.
We’d probably have a thousand high quality pictures of these bank robbers speeding down Wroxton until they got to Buffalo Speedway. And…the police would not feel compelled to chase them. Why put the police officers and citizens at risk with a dangerous urban car chase, when you know you’re going to have pictures?