West U armed robbery, carjacking

Two criminals staged an accident to set up an armed robbery in the 4100 block of Swarthmore St. at about 3:30 am last Sunday morning.

A woman was driving her friend to his home in West University Place when a white pickup truck struck her vehicle. The crooks brandished handguns and ordered the man and woman out of the car.

They took her purse, their wallets and cellphones, then drove off, taking both cars, leaving the victims to walk home to call 911.

Because the stolen car was equipped with OnStar, it was located about two hours later in the 3700 block of Burkett St.

All OnStar-equipped vehicles have stolen vehicle tracking, which provides the police with the vehicle’s exact location.

The crooks are also suspects in two similar crimes committed in Houston that same morning.

WU police suggest that you call 911 immediately if you are in a similar situation and drive straight to the police department at 3800 University Blvd.