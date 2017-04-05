West U armed robbery, carjacking
Two criminals staged an accident to set up an armed robbery in the 4100 block of Swarthmore St. at about 3:30 am last Sunday morning.
A woman was driving her friend to his home in West University Place when a white pickup truck struck her vehicle. The crooks brandished handguns and ordered the man and woman out of the car.
They took her purse, their wallets and cellphones, then drove off, taking both cars, leaving the victims to walk home to call 911.
Because the stolen car was equipped with OnStar, it was located about two hours later in the 3700 block of Burkett St.
All OnStar-equipped vehicles have stolen vehicle tracking, which provides the police with the vehicle’s exact location.
The crooks are also suspects in two similar crimes committed in Houston that same morning.
WU police suggest that you call 911 immediately if you are in a similar situation and drive straight to the police department at 3800 University Blvd.
Today, while driving down Rice, the driver of a silver jeep came tearing out from a side street without stopping at the stop sign. I swerved to avoid a collision, and blasted my horn. The driver didn’t slow down. Citizens routinely report similar incidents at city council meetings. Are we heard? Even city councilman Bob Kelly’s wife was robbed! Crimes are escalating in this city. We need to hold the police chief accountable!
What do you expect from crazy driver? Stop and write an apology? Why would you hold police chief accountable for a random act of violence?
We live in the 4th largest city in America and its just a fact of life that these things occur.
Our police do an outstanding job protecting us and limiting these occurrences so let’s give them some credit.
Driving straight to the police station is a little tough if the thrives take your car!
I think the idea is to drive to the Police Station immediately after the collision but before speaking with the other driver. I suppose, at the very least, the driver ought to call 911 before exiting the vehicle.