Weslayan Plaza announcement: Goodbye Chuck E., hello Torchy’s

May 21, 2018

By Charlotte Aguilar

Weslayan Plaza is going to lose a longtime family favorite, Chuck E. Cheese, but gain an outlet of the growing Torchy’s Taco chain, Instant News learned Monday.

A spokeswoman for Regency Centers said Torchy’s is poised to open in the east section of the plaza in summer of 2019. There was no immediate word about whether Chuck E. Cheese will relocate in the West U-Bellaire-southwest Houston area, but InstantNews has contacted the chain’s corporate media relations department for a comment.

Torchy’s began in Austin. Its menu of non-traditional taco combinations and sides for breakfast, lunch and dinner has expanded successfully into 11 Texas cities, with 14 locations in the Houston area alone, including one in Rice Village. The chain also has multiple locations in Oklahoma and Colorado.

The new Torchy’s will be just a few doors down from the 30-year-old Weslayan Plaza family mainstay, Skeeter’s, which features tacos and other Tex-Mex and southwestern specialties but offers a broader menu.