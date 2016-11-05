Weed, burglary, and a needle in Halloween candy

10-28-16

Marijuana – At 8:26 am, an officer observed two men behind a dumpster for Einstein Bros. Bagels. at 5300 Kirby. One of the men had a green leafy substance thought to be Marijuana.

Burglary of motor vehicle – Police went to the 3200 block of Amherst about the burglary of a vehicle.

Fake vehicle registration – At 12:34p.m., police stopped a vehicle in the 3200 block of Albans with a temporary license tag that didn’t match the vehicle. The driver admitted he knew it was fake, and also admitted he put it on the vehicle. He was arrested.

Burglary of motor vehicle – At 3:29 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3100 block of Albans in regards to the burglary of a motor vehicle. Someone had entered an unlocked vehicle and taken some items.

Burglary of a house – At 4:19 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Bissonnet, a bicycle had been stolen Upon arriving it was discovered the bike had been stolen from inside a detached garage. The bicycle was hanging from the ceiling and the resident had left the garage open.

10-29-16

Recovery of stolen vehicle – At 9:29 am, police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Sunset about a suspicious vehicle that had been parked in front of a resident’s home for about a week. Upon running the license plate, and VIN number attached to the vehicle it was discovered that the vehicle was stolen. The vehicle’s owner was contacted, and the vehicle was returned.

Burglary of motor vehicle – At 2:51 pm, police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Centenary about the burglary of a motor vehicle. Someone had shattered the front driver’s window while it was parked in the driveway of the residence.

10-30-16

Driving with invalid license – At 10:52 PM, police saw a vehicle traveling northbound in the 6400 block of Buffalo Speedway with defective taillights. It was discovered that the driver had many outstanding traffic violations and was arrested.

10-31-16

Burglary of motor vehicle – Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Georgetown about the burglary of a motor vehicle.

Assault – Police responded to an assault that had occurred in the 4000 block of Bellaire. A man tried to fight a store employee. The suspect left the store eastbound on Bellaire. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Marijuana – Police stopped a vehicle with expired registration in the 5300 block of Buffalo Speedway.With consent, a search was conducted, and marijuana was found. The subject was placed in custody for the possession of marijuana. This subject has a prior arrest history, including theft.

11-01-16

Criminal mischief – Police went to the 4200 block of Amherst about criminal mischief; someone had broken the window to a vehicle.

Burglary of motor vehicle – A resident went to the lobby of the police station to report the burglary of motor vehicle, a laptop was stolen.

Needle in Halloween candy – Police went to the 6300 block of Mercer about the report of a sharp item found inside of a child’s Halloween candy. The officer found a piece of candy with a sewing needle protruding from it.

11-03-16

Burglary of motor vehicle – Police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Wroxton about the burglary of motor vehicle.

Driving while license invalid – Police saw a vehicle traveling westbound with no headlights on and it was discovered the driver had an invalid license. The driver was arrested for the bad license. He had an arrest history that included the burglary of motor vehicle.

Burglary of motor vehicle – Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Bissonnet about the burglary of a motor vehicle.