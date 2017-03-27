Two West U mayor candidates have their houses listed for sale

Mayor Susan Sample’s home, at 3114 Cason St., is not for sale.

Mayor Susan Sample

Current Mayor Susan Sample said her home, at 3114 Cason St., is not for sale. She added, “I intend to raise my children in West U and retire here.”

Sonny Brandtner

Mayor candidate Sonny Brandtner, has his home listed with Martha Turner Properties. His home, is at 4228 Tennyson St., and the asking price is $1,125,000.

Brandtner would not confirm if his house was under contract but said, “I know the rules.”

Brandtner said, “Of course I will remain as a resident in West University Place.”

Greg Micek

West University Place mayor candidate Greg Micek’s home has “has been listed for (sale for) about five years.” The house, at 6339 Buffalo Speedway, is listed by Roger Martin Properties with a $2,699,999 purchase price.

Micek said his home is not under to contract to a prospective buyer. “We will deal with the purchase of another home (in West U) when we finally get the house under contract,” said Micek.

If elected, Micek commits to complete his two-year term and remain a West U resident until June 2017.

Election information

The election for West University Place mayor and four city councilmembers is May 6 at West University Place City Hall. The polls will be open from 7am-7pm.

Early voting by personal appearance will be conducted each weekday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 3800 University Blvd., between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on April 24 – April 27, 2017, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. April 28, 2017 and May 1, 2017, and between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on May 2, 2017.

Applications for mail ballots must be mailed to Thelma Gilliam, 3800 University Blvd., West University Place, Texas 77005 and must be received no later than the close of business on April 20, if delivered in person or not later than the close of business on April 25, if submitted by mail.