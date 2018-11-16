Turner promoted to mayor pro-tem

November 16, 2018

West University Place City Councilmember Mardi Turner was elected this week as mayor pro-tem. The mayor pro-tem assumes mayoral duties when the mayor is absent or unavailable. She replaces the previous Mayor Pro-Tem Wayne Franklin, who resigned from the Council in August.

“I am honored to have been selected by my City Council colleagues as mayor pro tem. I look forward to serving in this role,” said Turner.

Elected to her first term on the City Council in 2015 and re-elected for a second term in 2017, Turner has been a resident of West University Place for more than 20 years with her husband, Mark. She has a degree in mathematics from Northwestern University and master’s in business administration from Rider University in New Jersey.

Turner has a background in information technology, specializing in the design and implementation of large banking systems. She served the city as a member of the Traffic Task Force, the Recycling and Solid Waste Management Committee, the Parks and Recreation Board and the Recreational Facilities Master Planning Citizens Task Force. This last group helped with design decisions for both Colonial Park and the Recreation Center. She has also been a volunteer/docent at the Houston Zoo for sixteen years.