TONIGHT: West U candidate debate at Community Center

April 23, 2017

Tonight’s candidate debate will begin at 6 pm sharp at the West University Place Community Center.

The questions have been selected from a group of 112 questions suggested by 43 West University Place residents. All candidates received all the questions yesterday, so there is no excuse for needless hyperbole. If a candidate waivers into irrelevant political rhetoric, they will be GONGED

Candidates will not be permitted to read their answers, but they can bring notes.

Candidates will sit in the order they are listed on the ballot, and answer order will rotate with each question.

Every other May, West University Place residents choose five of their neighbors to be mayor and city councilors.

The three applicants for mayor are current Mayor Susan Sample, Sonny Brandtner and Greg Micek.

For City Council, there are eight candidates vying for four positions. You can vote for up to four. They are Councilmember Burt Ballanfant, Councilmember Mardi Turner, Kellye Burke, Dick Yehle, Wayne Franklin, Michael Kaplan, Bruce Beneke, and Bob Higley.

The five survivors will take office in June.

Early voting for the May 6 West University Place General Election to pick a mayor and four councilmembers starts on Monday, April 24th, and ends on May 2nd. The place for early (and Election Day) voting for all West U precincts will be held in the Council Chambers.

Monday, April 24 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 27 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, April 28 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Monday, May 1 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m

Tuesday, May 2 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

To view the Sample Ballot for the West University Place General Election, click here.