TONIGHT: West U candidate debate at Community Center
Tonight’s candidate debate will begin at 6 pm sharp at the West University Place Community Center.
The questions have been selected from a group of 112 questions suggested by 43 West University Place residents. All candidates received all the questions yesterday, so there is no excuse for needless hyperbole. If a candidate waivers into irrelevant political rhetoric, they will be GONGED
Candidates will not be permitted to read their answers, but they can bring notes.
Candidates will sit in the order they are listed on the ballot, and answer order will rotate with each question.
Every other May, West University Place residents choose five of their neighbors to be mayor and city councilors.
The three applicants for mayor are current Mayor Susan Sample, Sonny Brandtner and Greg Micek.
For City Council, there are eight candidates vying for four positions. You can vote for up to four. They are Councilmember Burt Ballanfant, Councilmember Mardi Turner, Kellye Burke, Dick Yehle, Wayne Franklin, Michael Kaplan, Bruce Beneke, and Bob Higley.
The five survivors will take office in June.
All voting for the West University Place Municipal Elections happens at West University Place City City Hall, at 3800 University Blvd.
Early voting starts tomorrow at city hall
Early voting for the May 6 West University Place General Election to pick a mayor and four councilmembers starts on Monday, April 24th, and ends on May 2nd. The place for early (and Election Day) voting for all West U precincts will be held in the Council Chambers.
- Monday, April 24 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 25 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 26 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Thursday, April 27 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Friday, April 28 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Monday, May 1 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m
- Tuesday, May 2 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
In both forums Sonny has acted like a jerk. Micek was just up there to sell more software. Seriously, he wouldn’t stop talking about it! Susan is by far the most mature and balanced of the group and has my vote hands down for Mayor. I witnessed her doing the job of two people over the past two years. She’s truly active in the community and uses multiple channels (personal as well) to stay close to what the community is saying and thinking. Sonny’s input in social media was typically negative and angry — not flattering characteristics and something I hope will remain with the past Council.
Still digesting options on Council.
Beneke and Burke have my vote so far for being thoughtful, having done their homework on the finances of the city and for having real ideas to suggest to Council and the city. Neither showed overly sensitive egos and both were not extreme in any views. I think they can work well with others and are in touch with facts, not just opinions. Two votes from me.
I’m stuck on the final two. There are 3 that are vying for my vote: Kaplan, Franklin, and Turner (in that order).
Kaplan has ideas worth exploring but I wonder how well he will work with others. His words following the first Forum made me think that he might be a bit combative even when not needed but I think he can add value with his financial knowledge.
Franklin is charismatic as hell and has shown an eagerness to get involved. However, in listening to his actual ideas and in pressing him for more details, I came up short. Might be a matter of style over substance, but I don’t think he’ll do damage. Just not sure if he will be helpful.
Turner was part of the previous Council’s “Slate” and that fiasco cannot be forgotten. That said, she pivoted away from those freaks when they started to go off the rails and eventually she returned to being more reasonable. Is she a follower or does she have unique insights? I didn’t really hear much of the latter, but I can’t rule her out.
Higley is a smooth talker but lacked specificity when I pressed him following the first Forum. I like his longevity here, but I don’t want to return to the past or rely on stories of how it used to be in order to govern for the future.
Nice guy, but he’s out.
Ballanfant is simply insulting us with his bid. He was reluctant to speak when offered the opportunity and is completely lost on issues. He’s out.
Yehle didn’t even show up for one of the forums. He’s painting by numbers. He’s out.
Good discussion! For me, Sonny and Greg came out ahead. I like Sonny’s experience and willingness to make intelligent budget cuts. I like Greg’s creative, “outside the box” thinking to solve old problems with new, yet proven, solutions.
For city council, I will vote for:
Michael Kaplan, Bob Higley, Bruce Beneke, and Wayne J. Franklin.