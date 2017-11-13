TONIGHT: Police cameras, Little League and more…

November 13, 2017

Tonight’s meeting of the West University Place City Council begins at 6 pm in the Municipal Building Council at 3800 University Blvd.

On tonight’s agenda:

Virtual Gated City

The first order of business will be a closed briefing discussing West U’s planned city-circling surveillance camera system.

Why the secrecy? Because West U Police Chief Ken Walker and IT guru Gary McFarland will be discussing the plan’s effect on city-wide security. A closed briefing for security issues is permitted under Section 551.076 of the Texas Government Code.

Youth sports field sharing agreement and $125K annual payment to Tri-Sports Association

The Tri-Sports Association is an umbrella group that provides and maintains playing fields for youth baseball, softball, and soccer leagues. More than 1K West U youths take part in these youth sports leagues, but the leagues are also open to non-residents.

Facility sharing agreement with West University Baptist Church

Since 1998, The city and West University Baptist Church have had an arrangement where the city gets to use the WUBC parking lots on the 3800 block of Milton for its Community Building/Senior Center program participants, and WUBC uses the Community Building on Sunday mornings for classroom space to conduct some of their Sunday School programs. No rental fees exchange hands but West U charges the church market rate for janitorial services.

West U Piranhas Swim Club agreement to use our pools

About 290 West U kids swim for the Piranhas every year, non-residents can also join the team. Under the agreement, West U gets no cash for the West U participants but receives $25 for each non-resident.

If you have more questions, please call West U City Secretary Thelma Gilliam at 713.662.5813.