TONIGHT: Council sets election date, mostly mundane matters

The West University Place City Council meets tonight, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building at 3800 University Blvd.

Election for mayor and councilmembers

The most legislatively significant thing the city council will do tonight is the authorization of an election for a mayor and four city councilmembers for May 6, 2017.

West U’s methodology of electing our leaders is not very efficient. Rather than staggering our city council terms, our council seats are up for election at the same time – every two years. Many cities opt to stagger the elected terms, resulting in an elected body with both experience and fresh blood. Three of the five current members are running for election again.

Facilities Master Plan update

The Facilities Master Plan is a planning tool which aids the City Council and Staff in preparing for the future needs of West U. The plan is mostly non-controversial and unlikely to spur much disagreement.

Employee health insurance

Mayor Susan Sample wants to look at rebidding the city’s employee benefits package. Professional services agreements, like this one, are not subject to competitive-bidding laws. Sample wants to make sure these sort of contracts are subjected to annual reviews.