TONIGHT: City council to consider mostly routine matters

Tonight’s West University Place City Council meeting is mostly housekeeping matters. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building at 3800 University Blvd.

They council will consider three Memorandums of Understanding, all three likely to be approved without amendment.

The first is with West University Aquatics Club, the parent of the West U Piranhas Swim Team. The more than 50-year-old West U Piranhas Swim Team is a recreational summer swim team for almost 300 West U youngsters that competes with other recreational swim teams in southwest Houston. The team uses the pool at West University Recreation center. The MOU under consideration extends this longstanding relation another year.

The major change from earlier years is a requirement that all Piranha coaches go through a background check administered by the city’s Human Resource Department.

The second MOU under consideration is with West University Baptist Church, an extension of an agreement that has been in place since 1996. WUBC owns parking lots in the 3800 block of Milton that provides most of the parking for the West University Community Center. The trade-off is that WUBC uses the Community Center for some of its Sunday school classes. WUBC provides janitorial services after its use of the facility on Sunday mornings.

The last MOU under consideration at tonight’s meeting is with the West University Tri-Sports Association. Tri-Sports is an umbrella group over youth baseball, softball and soccer leagues in West University Place. Tri-Sports provides improvements and maintains many of the youth sports fields in West U. The agreement calls for continuing an annual payment from the city of $125K.

The council will also consider the appointment of Jessica Newell to fill a vacancy on the Board of Directors of the Friends of West University Place Parks Fund, Inc. The Friends of West University Place Parks Fund, Inc.is a volunteer based 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to raising funds for development and improvement of parks and green spaces in the City of West University Place.

The Friends Board is a volunteer board appointed by city council. Funds for neighborhood park improvements are generated through the annual Fathers & Flashlights Campout, the annual Park Lovers’ Ball, individual bequests, foundation grants, community partnerships, and a variety of other events and programs.