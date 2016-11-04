SATURDAY: Shredding, old computer collection, and mattress recycling

shread-itShredding, old computer collection, and mattress recycling tomorrow from 9 AM to Noon, at the West University Public Works Maintenance Facility located at 3826 Milton Street.

  • Paper shredding – Limit 5 banker boxes (personal papers only, no business shredding allowed)
  • E-Waste Recycling – bring old computers, printers, surge protectors, TV’s, radios, etc. for proper recycling/disposal.
  • Mattress for recycling.

This event is only for West University Place residents, proof of residency is required.

George Boehme
George Boehme

George Boehme is the publisher of InstantNewsWestU.com and West University Essentials magazine.

View more articles Subscribe
menu
menu

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading, Please Wait!