SATURDAY: Shredding, old computer collection, and mattress recycling

Shredding, old computer collection, and mattress recycling tomorrow from 9 AM to Noon, at the West University Public Works Maintenance Facility located at 3826 Milton Street.

Paper shredding – Limit 5 banker boxes (personal papers only, no business shredding allowed)

E-Waste Recycling – bring old computers, printers, surge protectors, TV’s, radios, etc. for proper recycling/disposal.

Mattress for recycling.

This event is only for West University Place residents, proof of residency is required.