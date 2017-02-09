TOMORROW: Judge assigned to explain annexation dispute between West U and Bellaire

West University Place tried to annex Bellaire and Southside Place. Judge Mark Davidson of the Multidistrict Litigation Harris County Civil Court, will appear at Bellaire’s CenterPoint Energy Community Center on Thursday, February 9, to explain the dispute to all interested parties.

On December 31, 1945, the City Council of West University Place voted to annex the cities of Bellaire and Southside Place. Bellaire fought like hell. And Judge Davidson will tell the story of this little-known aspect of West U’s past.

Please join Bellaire Historical Society for a free presentation on West U and Bellaire Go to War—The Fight Over the Merger of the Cities.

Please arrive at 6:30 pm, refreshments served by members of Bellaire Historical Society.

Thursday, February 9 at 6:30 pm

Bellaire’s CenterPoint Energy Community Center

7001 5th St

Bellaire, TX 77401