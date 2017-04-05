THURSDAY: Park Design Town Hall

Your mayor and city council invite you to take part in a Town Hall meeting about the design of the recently donated Jennie Elizabeth Hughes Park at the at the northwest corner of Sewanee Ave. and Pittsburg St.

The Town Hall is April 6 at 6:30 pm in the Community Building Auditorium, 6104 Auden St.

When lifelong West University Place resident Jim Hughes passed away in April 2016, he left his home to the West U to develop as a “passive” park.

The city received a 15,000 square foot residential property and $200,000 to be used specifically for the design and development of a “quiet park” to be named in honor of Mr. Hughes’ mother.

The park cannot include structured play equipment. But what does that mean?

A gazebo, benches and a picnic table are OK? But a swing set is not. These were the decisions made by the city council appointed a 19 member Jennie Elizabeth Hughes Park Citizens Task Force. They will be presenting their recommendations at Thursday’s Town Hall Meeting – and they want to hear your comments.

If you have questions or would like to receive regular project updates, send your email address to myparks@westutx.gov or call Parks and Recreation Director Susan White at 713.662.5894.