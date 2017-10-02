Speak Tonight: First West U public hearing on 2018 budget

October 2, 2017

West University Place residents will have the first of two chances tonight (Monday, Oct. 2) to speak up on City Manager Chris Peifer’s proposed budget that would increase the average West U tax bill by $5.08 a month, or $60.60 annually.

The City Council of West University Place will meet tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building at 3800 University Boulevard.

Tonight’s meeting is a legally required public hearing to hear citizen comments on the proposed 2018 municipal budget.

The City Council must approve the final budget, and they may make some changes to Peifer’s proposal. Normally, though, those changes are minor because the city manager’s budget is crafted to incorporate the wish lists of the various councilmembers.

Highlights of the Peifer budget include beginning construction on making West University Place a virtual-gated community, no water bill increase, and hiring a communications manager to improve the city’s communication with residents.