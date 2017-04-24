Sexist mudslinging, chapter 2: This time it’s surrogate making charges in West U mayor’s race
By Charlotte Aguilar
As early voting begins in West University municipal elections Monday, a controversy involving reportedly sexist remarks by mayoral candidate Sonny Brandtner, aimed at incumbent Mayor Susan Sample, refused to die down.
Social media lit up last week when accounts were posted of Brandtner — a retiree — claiming that Sample had “too much on her plate” as a mother of two young children in a high-powered career to devote time to being mayor and bragging that he “gets things done.”
Although the event was not recorded, several independent accounts of the forum last Tuesday at West University United Methodist Church corroborated his quote. Reactions ranged from incredulity to disgust.
Following his appearance at the West University Essentials and InstantNewsWestU.com candidates’ forum Sunday night, Brandtner was asked to clarify his remarks. He refused and walked away, saying he had been “very much taken out of context.”
But Monday, there was credence given to speculation that Brandtner’s strategy to question Sample’s commitment was the brainchild of her political adversary, Councilmember Brennan Reilly, who chose not to seek re-election after his single, two-year term saw him go from member of a slate to a lone wolf abandoned by his former political colleagues.
In an email, Reilly endorsed Brandtner, praising his business acumen and saying, as a retiree, he “has the time to devote to the job, which is not the case for his main opponent.”
Although the matter was not addressed directly in questions at the Essentials/InstantNews forum Sunday, Sample got the biggest reaction of the evening when she alluded to it in response to a question about her legacy and in her closing remarks, when she described herself as the “hardest working mayor in modern times.”
In response to another question, Sample estimated that she devotes up to 80 hours each month to city business and pointed out her perfect attendance record at scheduled meetings during her two-year term.
An 11-year resident of West U, she is a CPA and tax attorney with Shell and holds five degrees, including those in accounting and law. She is the mother to 5-year-old twins.
Sample often receives high marks from her constituents for her responsiveness. She regularly monitors, contributes and responds to the city’s and to the West University Information Exchange Facebook pages.
Businessman Greg Micek is the third candidate in the race and has stuck to the issues, including offering unique proposals on reducing crime and eliminating property taxes by adopting a “Smart Cities” model outlined by the Wall Street Journal.
Brennan Reilly, Burt Ballanfant and Bob Kelly did a great deal of damage to West U. Two had the sense to recognize that they have no future in office. Ballanfant is doing a great disservice by continuing to run for council. His time is long over. He is out of touch. Somebody needs to tell him his best contribution is now to withdraw.
Let me get this right. Brennan Reilly probably does not allow his wife to work but he criticizes Susan Sample for working as a CPA and attorney, serving the public and raising kids. Why does anyone listen to this clown – or want his endorsement ?
At the forum, I was asked “why is she so mad”? They were referring to Susan Sample. I have seen her at city council meetings behaving in an antagonistic manner consistently. She seems “frazzled” much of the time. If she spends so much time on “duties”, is it because messes are created, then must be addressed? Just because someone puts in time, it doesn’t equal quality. Susan knew years ago about the asbestos in the library, yet did nothing till election time. Susan voted on raising fees, without knowing about dollar amounts. Susan states she supports raising the senior exemption, yet the exemption was voted down. Susan claims to support flood control, yet doesn’t attend an important flood control meeting. (I have on good authority that the flood district has been trying to do work on Poor Farm Ditch and Buffalo Speedway for years, but have been delayed due to leadership). Susan claims to support seniors citizens, yet refuses services to select seniors. Susan claims to support crime control, yet passes budgetary responsibility to the police chief to further burden the police. Susan claims to want high-tech ways to address “the threat”, yet the police do not plan to regularly monitor the footage on the cameras. Susan claims to care about concerns and claims to be approachable. “No request is too large or small” she states. FAR FROM THE TRUTH! Taxpayers do not get services. Susan has turned away from citizens with “issues”. Susan needs to go! We need leadership who supports EVERY taxpayer. We need someone who works smart, not just in time, but in compassion, wisdom, creativity, fiscally responsible leadership, which Susan is not capable.
Anonymous?? Gee I wonder who wrote this.
A WUP citizen who Susan Sample claims to care about. Not so. More campaign lies!
After you message I am on board with Sample. Why should others pay for senior exemptions? It should be the young just starting out that get a larger exemption.
Anonymous, you’ve been leveling charges against Sample since this election process started. I’ve asked you to provide ANY corroboration of your claims but you’ve ignored all requests. SO, let’s try this again:
1) Give us the date of the City Council meeting at which Sample behaved antagonistically? We can listen to the recording and the truth can come to light (if you are not lying, that is).
2) Show evidence that Sample knew of asbestos in the library years ago and that she failed to address it (did anyone else on Council attempt it but get stopped by Sample)?
3) Provide evidence that Sample stated that she wanted to raise the senior exemption and then show evidence that she voted it down?
4) Provide evidence that Sample has delayed the Flood District from performing flood mitigation work on PF Ditch and Buffalo Speedway? Was this done in a vote in Council?
I tire of this. Facts matter. Provide facts instead of a diarrhea of baseless accusations and we’ll take you seriously. Until then, you’re just a cranky crank.
In a city as small, fortunate and collegial as West University, I have been shocked and saddened by the ugliness in a small election. I was at the first candidate forum, and was aghast at the sexism and attacks directed at Susan Sample during the mayoral portion of the program. She strikes me as very competent and even keeled.
In terms of letters I’ve seen circulating, the only candidate I can comment on through personal interaction is Kellye Burke. I know she is completely new to West U politics and has not aligned with anyone else that is running – one way or another. She is smart, creative, competent and a great team worker.
I thought other candidates seemed good as well and I plan to research them more. But I think it’s important – unless we KNOW – to not group candidates together unless they have openly and expressly indicated they are aligned with another.
I support Susan Sample as she is the best candidate for the job and has been a very good mayor. The sexist comments directed at her are despicable and have no place in this election or anywhere!!
Brennan Reilly and Burt Ballanfant voted to fire an experienced City Manager at a great financial cost to taxpayers (in addition to the six figure contractual buy out, the city paid for legal advise). Grandstanding and ego led them to fire the manager and this has no place in public service. Their irresponsibility on council led to AT&T filing a lawsuit against the City (more money wasted on attorneys and now unnecessary risk to the taxpayers) and countless other efforts too long to mention here that wasted precious city time and resources. All of that money could have gone a long way toward many good things in a small place like West U.
Reilly chose not to fun for reelection, but after the final debate he conveniently endorsed his chosen slate and strongly criticized Susan Sample,Mardi Turner and Dick Yehle. These three are all selfless, smart, hard working public servants who have served West U very well both on and off their time on counsel and as Mayor. All three strongly opposed the above-noted waste of precious public resources and have demonstrated tempered, responsible judgement and no ego. They deserve to return to serve us. On the other hand, each one of those candidates endorsed by Reilly should tell us where they stand on wasting money like this and what they will do to prevent this from happening again. Some of these may be good candidates also, but they should address this waste of money.
Yep Stevie D. Susan Sample, Dick Yehle and Mardi Turner would be a great start to the post Brennan Reilly era.
The Reilly email should be more than enough to convince anyone who observed the acrimony of current Council, goaded on by the irritatingly and dangerously out-of-touch Brennan Reilly, to stay away from Brandtner. I will never understand what makes people like this tick, but I am wise enough to not step in front of a drunk driver.
For those who haven’t read the recent Wall Street Journal “Smart Cities” report, it is an overview of how technology, sensors and data, can be used to analyze and predict events in order to improve quality of life/service and to make more cost-efficient decisions. As a “tech guy” myself I think this is great stuff and without a doubt a part of our future. The smart meters on our homes are already one manifestation of this concept and those who have Ring doorbells, Nest thermostats, etc. are also a part of the movement. The downside of the vision is that standards are not yet set, the technology is still in its early (i.e., buggy) stages, and even though it promises to automate certain functions, incremental human labor is still required to extract value from the data. In other words, implementing smart city technology today will cost a lot and the financial returns are NOT YET clear. Spending money (and it’s not cheap) on this today would make us beta testers. When you consider whether Micek’s ideas can yield results during his 2-year term, keep this in mind.
It is unfortunate that Sample has had to defend her personal record for even a second. She’s been in the public eye and I don’t ever remember an article about how she failed to do her duty (or even double duty) because of other commitments. In fact she took on unwarranted abuse from fellow Council members (ahem, REILLY) and handled it professionally and effectively.