SCHEDULE: West U storm debris removal on-track

September 7, 2017

The most important and infallible rule: DO NOT BAG DEBRIS, NO EXCEPTIONS.

West Univerity Place will begin the first sweep to remove storm debris on Monday, September 11, between the hours of 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. Please make sure all storm related debris is placed curbside no later than 7:00 am on Monday. The collection will start along Community Drive on the west side of the City and work east towards Kirby Drive. It may take 2-4 days for the crews to make their way through the entire City.

A second and last sweep will follow on Monday, September 18, for any remaining debris that may have been missed on the first sweep. Any storm debris material placed out after the completion of the second and last sweep will not be collected and will the responsibility of the property owner to dispose of, including cost.

Please note – storm debris material will not be collected by the City during the regularly scheduled trash service or on bulk trash days. In order to speed up the process, please note the following: All debris is to be placed curbside within the Right-of-Way (ROW), which is between the property line and the street. Any debris placed on private property will not be picked up.

Please keep the roadway and sidewalks as clear as possible.

Any debris that is bagged (regardless of the type of bag) will not be picked up. This includes any/all bagged vegetation.

Do not mix household garbage, recycling or yard waste with storm related debris.

Do not park vehicles in front of debris piles. All storm related debris should be placed in separate piles based on the type of material: Construction and Demolition Debris (C&D) – wood, metal, drywall, shingles, as well as building contents and personal property – furnishings, clothing, etc.

Vegetative – trees, limbs, brush, etc.

Appliances and White Goods – refrigerators, washers, dryers, etc.

Electronics – computers, TV’s, other devices with a cord.

Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) – oil-based paint, oil, lawn chemicals, etc. Please note that the first and second sweeps is only for storm related debris. Household trash, recycling, and bagged yard waste will be collected by the City per the normal schedule. Your coöperation will make this debris removal operation proceed smoothly and make sure that the community recovers as quickly as possible.

To report any unsafe debris situations (i.e. leaning trees, trees on houses, partially collapsed structures, etc.) please call (713) 662-5839. For more questions or concerns, please visit www.westutx.gov/stormdebris, call the Public Works Department at (713) 662-5845 or email gbarrera@westutx.gov