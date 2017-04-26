SATURDAY: Doc shredding, electronics recycling, and mattress collection

April 26, 2017

West University Place is hosting its Spring paper shredding, e-waste, and mattress recycling event on Saturday, May 6 between the hours of 9 AM to Noon.

Residents may bring the following items for recycling:

  • Paper shredding – Limit 5 banker boxes (personal papers only, no business shredding allowed)
  • Electronic junk – bring old computers, printers, surge protectors, TV’s, radios, etc. for proper recycling/disposal.
  • Mattresses.

The event will take place at the City’s Public Works Maintenance Facility at 3826 Milton Street.  Please approach the event from the intersection of University & College.  This event is for residents only and proof of residency is required.

For questions about this event, please contact our Public Works Dept at (713) 662-5839 or email pwinfo@westutx.gov.  

George Boehme
George Boehme

George Boehme is the publisher of InstantNewsWestU.com and West University Essentials magazine.

