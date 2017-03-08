Safe West U Library open for business
The West University Branch Library reopened Monday after a $295K matrix of upgrades funded by West U taxpayers.
The catalysts for the renovations were the facility’s health and safety code deficiencies, and the desire by West U elected officials for the facility to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The City of West University Place owns the building, but the costs of operation are borne by the Harris County Library District, which operates twenty-six branch locations
The most pressing safety deficiency was the lack of a second-floor exit in the event of a fire – a second-floor exit with a fire escape was added. Other improvements include restrooms the comply with the ADA, a fire-sprinkler system, asbestos removal, and an ADA compliant power-assisted front door.
The Harris County Library District spent about $30K in upgrades to the IT system and the purchase of new furniture.
The West University Branch Library is at 6108 Auden.
Hours of operation are:
Monday 10am-8pm
Tuesday 10am-6pm
Wednesday 10am-6pm
Thursday 1pm-6pm
Friday 1pm-6pm
Saturday 10am-5pm
Sunday CLOSED
For more information about the West University Library, contact Branch Manager Marilyn McPheron, at 713-668-8273
Stop on by – it’s beautiful!