Safe West U Library open for business

The West University Branch Library reopened Monday after a $295K matrix of upgrades funded by West U taxpayers.

The catalysts for the renovations were the facility’s health and safety code deficiencies, and the desire by West U elected officials for the facility to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The City of West University Place owns the building, but the costs of operation are borne by the Harris County Library District, which operates twenty-six branch locations

The most pressing safety issue at the West U library was the lack of a second story fire exit.

The most pressing safety issue at the West U library was the lack of a second story fire exit.

The most pressing safety deficiency was the lack of a second-floor exit in the event of a fire – a second-floor exit with a fire escape was added. Other improvements include restrooms the comply with the ADA, a fire-sprinkler system, asbestos removal, and an ADA compliant power-assisted front door.

The Harris County Library District spent about $30K in upgrades to the IT system and the purchase of new furniture.

The West University Branch Library is at 6108 Auden.

The youth library is now safe because of the safety upgrades.

The second-floor youth library is now safe because of the safety upgrades.

Hours of operation are:
Monday 10am-8pm
Tuesday 10am-6pm
Wednesday 10am-6pm
Thursday 1pm-6pm
Friday 1pm-6pm
Saturday 10am-5pm
Sunday CLOSED

For more information about the West University Library, contact Branch Manager Marilyn McPheron, at 713-668-8273

George Boehme
George Boehme

George Boehme is the publisher of InstantNewsWestU.com and West University Essentials magazine.

View more articles Subscribe
Leave a response comment1 Response
  1. Mardi Oliver Turner
    March 08, 16:35 Mardi Oliver Turner

    Stop on by – it’s beautiful!

    reply Reply this comment
mode_editLeave a response

Leave a Reply

menu
menu

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading, Please Wait!