Principal confirms Pershing MS won’t open Monday

September 8, 2017

Pershing Middle School will not open Monday, but its principal is hopeful that students will be able to start classes in the middle of the week.

Steve Shetzer sent a message to the Pershing community late Thursday, after Houston ISD announced it would be phasing in the opening of its nearly 300 schools — all impacted to some degree by Hurricane Harvey — and unveiled an online search engine for families to monitor school start dates. Pershing is listed as “to be determined.”

Here is Shetzer’s message:

Pershing Middle School students, parents, and staff:

As you know, much of our city is still recovering from storm and flood damage left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Unfortunately, our campus is among the HISD schools that were impacted. Repairs must be made to our facility before we are able to safely open our doors to students and staff. For this reason, the first day of school for Pershing Middle School will not be Monday September 11th. We are working hard on a few repairs and hope that they are done over this weekend so that we can start mid-next week. I should know more this weekend. In the meantime, please know that I am working closely with HISD administration to ensure that our students’ needs are met and that teaching and learning gets underway as quickly as possible. For more information, please check our school website.

I want to thank you for your patience and flexibility during this time. Rest assured, our school community is strong, and we will get through this together. We are Pershing proud! I am looking forward to seeing all of the students soon!

Thank you.

Steven Shetzer, Principal