Police activity – stolen bike, drunk driving, burglary

10-21-16 Burglary

Officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Ruskin for a burglary report. A contractor working on a residence that is under construction advised that sometime on 10/20/2016 at about 16:00 hours on 10/20/2016, and 07:00 hours on 10/21/2016, an unknown person without their effective consent entered the building and took several boxes that contained light fixtures.

10-22-16 Lost Property

An officer was dispatched to a residence located in the 4100 block of Case for a report of lost property. Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the reportee who stated her son left his bike at Colonial Park on 10/21/2016. The child returned to the park on 10/22/2016 and noticed that it was missing from the location where he last left it. The bike is a 24 inch Mongoose Freestyle Bike silver and black in color that has an orange horn holder mounted on the handle bars.

10-23-16 Driving while intoxicated

At 12:09am an officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound in the 6700 block of Buffalo Speedway with expired registration. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found to be Driving While Intoxicated. The driver was arrested and booked into the West University Place jail.

10-23-16 Driving while intoxicated

At 12:09am an officer observed a vehicle traveling westbound in the 3500 block of University that was

unable to maintain a single lane of traffic. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found to be Driving While Intoxicated. The driver was arrested and booked into the West University Place jail.

10-23-16 Burglary of motor vehicle

Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Werlein for burglary of a motor vehicle that had already occurred. An officer arrived and met with victim who stated that sometime between 00:30 hours, and 09:30 hours on 10/23/2016, an unknown person entered their unlocked vehicle and stole money without their effective consent

10-23-16 Criminal trespass

Officers were dispatched to 2900 block of Wroxton in reference to a suspicious person ringing door bells running. A short time later, Officers located the suspect in the 3000 block of Wroxton. This subject has prior arrest history including driving while intoxicated.

10-24-16 Driving while intoxicated

An Officer observed a vehicle, traveling southbound in the 6000 block of Kirby failing to maintain a single lane. The Officer initiated a traffic stop, during the course of the investigation the driver was placed in custody for the offense of Driving While Intoxicated.

10-24-16 Fraud

At 2:10 pm, an officer was dispatched to a residence in the 2900 block of Quenby in regard to a report of

fraudulent activity. Upon arrival, it was discovered that an unknown person was attempting to use a

fraudulent cashier’s check to purchase an item from the resident.

10-26-16 Possession of grass

An officer observed a vehicle speeding northbound in the 5700 block of Buffalo Speedway. A stop was conducted during the contact the officer could smell an odor of marijuana emanating from within the vehicle. The officer searched the vehicle and narcotics were found. The subject was placed in custody for possession of marijuana.

10-27-16 Driving while license invalid

An Officer observed a vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed and failing to maintain a single lane An Officer observed a vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed and failing to maintain a single lane in the 5900 block of Buffalo Speedway. A traffic stop was initiated and the Officer made contact with the driver. During the course of the traffic stop investigation, the driver was arrested for the offense of Driving While Intoxicated. This subject has prior arrest history including failure to stop and give information.