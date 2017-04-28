Nice job! WUES lands on Texas Honor Roll along with Pershing, Lanier, Pin Oak MS

April 28, 2017

West University Elementary School has once again made the Texas Honor Roll of schools displaying high academic achievement, one of 48 Houston ISD schools to do so.

Pershing, Lanier and Pin Oak middle schools were also named to the 2016 list compiled annually by the Educational Results Partnership, based on student performance on the STAAR standardized test — the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness.

WUES, Pin Oak and Lanier were ranked as Scholar Schools because they are high performing while having fewer than 33 percent of students considered economically disadvantaged. Pershing was recognized as a Star School because of a higher percentage of economically disadvantaged students.

Among the other schools on the list in the Star category are Bellaire HS, DeBakey HS for the Health Professions, Challenge Early College HS; and in the Scholar Schools category, Roberts, River Oaks, Mandarin Immersion Magnet School, Horn and Twain elementaries; T.H. Rogers K-8, and Carnegie Vanguard HS and the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts.