Monday West U city council meeting may be calm affair

June 9, 2017

The new West University Place City Council will have its first regularly scheduled meeting on Monday at 6:00 p.m. in the Municipal Building at 3800 University Blvd.

Mayor Susan Sample’s central agenda item is a discussion about the city employee compensation and benefits. Sample is interested is having the benefits package more competitively negotiated.

The other agenda item of interest will be the discussion styled, “Future Agenda Items.” This discussion is likely to show the pet projects of the newly elected city council members.

The protocol for city council agenda items is set by rules adopted by the city council. City Manager Chris Peifer can place any item on the agenda, but historically the city manager only places administrative items on the agenda. By rule, Mayor Susan Sample can place any item on the city council’s agenda.

The final mechanism for agenda inclusion is for two councilmembers to petition the city manager, and then the item will be added to the city council agenda.