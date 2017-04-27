May online version of West University Essentials

Click the image for the online version of West University Essentials.
Re: Getting Elected is easy – Lower Speed limits…
In 2009 the Texas legislature approved amendments to the Transportation Code 545.356 to allow municipalities to drop the speed limit to 25 MPH. (look up the current code).
I continue to hear on multiple places that Texas does not allow less than 30 MPH. Southside place has done it – Alamo Heights in San Antonio has done it in a big way. If we want it done it can be done. The survivability after getting hit at 20 MPH is way better than 30 MPH.
You are correct.
STATE MANDATED MIN. SPEED LIMIT:
Section 545.362 of the Texas Transportation Code sets the prima facie speed for an urban area at 30 mph.
There are two ways to deviate from the State minimum speed limit.
Reduction by Ordinance with a Traffic Study – a thorough engineering and traffic investigation must be conducted to evaluate the area where the proposed speed limit is located. If the findings of an engineering and traffic investigation determine a speed limit lower that he prima facie is warranted, a City ordinance can adopt the new speed limit.
Reduction by Ordinance without Traffic Study – a municipality may reduce the prima facie speed limit without a traffic study – to no less than 25 mph. This can only be done on undivided roadway, with less than four lanes, that are not included on the State highway system. Most city streets meet this criteria.
If a municipality declares a lower speed limit without a traffic study, then the city is required to “publish on its internet website and submit to the department a report that compares for each of the two pervious calendar years:
i. The number of traffic citations issued by peace officers of the municipality and the alleged speed for the vehicles, for speed limit violations;
ii. The number of warning citations issued by peace officers of the municipality; and
iii. The number of vehicular accidents that resulted in injury or death and were attributable to speed limit violations.
This information must be posted on the City’s website and submitted to TxDOT no later than February 1 of each year. The above documentation is required for all citations within the City.
