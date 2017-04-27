May online version of West University Essentials

Click the image for the online version of West University Essentials.
Re: Getting Elected is easy – Lower Speed limits…
In 2009 the Texas legislature approved amendments to the Transportation Code 545.356 to allow municipalities to drop the speed limit to 25 MPH. (look up the current code).
I continue to hear on multiple places that Texas does not allow less than 30 MPH. Southside place has done it – Alamo Heights in San Antonio has done it in a big way. If we want it done it can be done. The survivability after getting hit at 20 MPH is way better than 30 MPH.
