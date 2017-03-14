Marie Kalka takes charge of West U checkbook

West University Place has a new money gal, Marie Kalka was approved last night as the city’s new Finance Director, and Susan White was approved to be the new Parks and Recreation Director.

The city council also approved an ordinance that sets new rules for private schools, and will likely require Xavier Educational Academy, a private school loccity-council-buttonated the West U Town Center, to move before May 31, 2022.

The city council approved increased parking requirements for new tenants in the West University Place Town Center.

George Boehme
George Boehme is the publisher of InstantNewsWestU.com and West University Essentials magazine.

    The big issue on the agenda was the possible elimination of budget reserves – I know, its boring – but very important. The city council did not change the policy.

