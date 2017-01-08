Marathon traffic alert – January 15

Sunday, January 15, 2017, the annual Chevron Houston Marathon will be coming through West University Place and homes located along or near the race route will be affected by road closures and noise from the live band and public announcement booth in front of city hall.

The marathon course travels west along University Blvd. from Kirby, turning north on Weslayan to Bissonnet. Please be advised that traffic will be restricted when the streets close at about 6:30 am until the streets reopen at about 10:30 am. Please visit www.chevronhoustonmarathon.com for an entire listing of street closures.

The West University Place Police Dept. requests that all vehicles parked on the roadway along the race route be relocated prior to the event.

The public is invited to line up along the race route and cheer on these remarkable athletes! For questions or further information, please contact Susan White at swhite@westutx.gov or 713-662-5367.