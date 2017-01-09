Low-energy city council meeting expected tonight

The first meeting of the West University City Council is tonight, beginning at 6:30pm, in the Municipal Building at 3800 University Boulevard. But all the agenda items are non-controversial and likely to be adopted with unanimous votes.

$373K for wastewater treatment plant clarifier renovation

Previous annual budgets appropriated a total of $500,000 for the replacement of both clarifiers’ rotating assemblies at the wastewater treatment plant. Last year, one of the 34-year old rotating assemblies failed.

Adoption of this ordinance will authorize the city manager to execute a $373K contract with Voqua Water Technologies to replace the rotating assemblies.

$94K for trailer-mounted generator

The 2017 budget appropriated funds for the purchase of a trailer-mounted generator for use during times of emergency and power outages. The generator pricing was obtained through Harris-Galveston Area Council cooperative purchasing program.

This agenda item’s adoption permits the city manager to purchase this trailer-mounted generator from Loftin Equipment for the sum of $93,542.

Easement exchange

West U has a maintenance easement for a water line that runs to the Bellaire water tower, the easement runs behind the former Shell Research Center. During the recent redevelopment of the Shell property, it was determined that the West U’s existing easement for the water line was outside of the documented easement granted by Shell Oil.

The city staff and city attorney worked with the developer for an easement exchange that covers the water line for the land on which it is constructed.The existing easement is 2,487 square feet and the new easement is 3,318 square feet. No money will change hands.