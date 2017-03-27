Lame-Duck West U city council to consider approval of new master plan

Tonight the West University Place City Council will gather at 6:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 3800 University Blvd.

There are only three regular city council meetings left before the May 6 West University City Council elections.

Possible approval of Facilities Master Plan

In 2015, the city council appointed a collection of citizens tasked with the job of reviewing long-term plans for all city properties.

Tonight the council will consider the final approval of a new Facilities Master Plan.

The Facilities Master Plan is a planning tool which aids the City Council and Staff in preparing for the future needs of the City.

Recognition of Former Parks and Recreation Director Tim O’Connor

After a 14-year stint with West U, O’Connor retired earlier this year. Councilmember Brennan Reilly wants to discuss the possible naming a building, or another monument, after the former parks director.

Arbor Day proclamation

The city council will consider proclaiming April 8, 2017, as Arbor Day in West University Place.