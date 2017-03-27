Lame-Duck West U city council to consider approval of new master plan
Tonight the West University Place City Council will gather at 6:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 3800 University Blvd.
There are only three regular city council meetings left before the May 6 West University City Council elections.
Possible approval of Facilities Master Plan
In 2015, the city council appointed a collection of citizens tasked with the job of reviewing long-term plans for all city properties.
Tonight the council will consider the final approval of a new Facilities Master Plan.
The Facilities Master Plan is a planning tool which aids the City Council and Staff in preparing for the future needs of the City.
Recognition of Former Parks and Recreation Director Tim O’Connor
After a 14-year stint with West U, O’Connor retired earlier this year. Councilmember Brennan Reilly wants to discuss the possible naming a building, or another monument, after the former parks director.
Arbor Day proclamation
The city council will consider proclaiming April 8, 2017, as Arbor Day in West University Place.
Should they wait and let the new city council decide non-pressing substantive matters?
I think we can agree adopting a resolution honoring Arbor Day is OK.
Yes, They should wait for the new council.. Of course there is the Legacy issue…