Lamar HS groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate history, future

Representatives from all 80 of Lamar High School’s graduating classes, a former Texas governor, a host of officials and students, staff and faculty are scheduled to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the school’s new campus at 10:30 a.m. today (Thursday, March 30).

The $108 million project is part of the 2012 bond package approved by Houston ISD voters and will construct a state-of-the-art campus for 2,800-3,100 students while preserving historic architectural features of the Art Deco 1937 main building that faces Westheimer Road.

Design plans call for a new four-story addition featuring four flexible academic areas, a large covered transit center for bus and parent drop-off, a black box theater and band instruction area, a large banquet and food preparation space for the school’s culinary program, and other career and technical education spaces. The existing main building, with its well-known art deco façade, will continue to serve as the main entrance. It also will house the existing auditorium, an alumni center, an employee child care facility, and a performing arts area.

Based in part on a news release from Houston ISD