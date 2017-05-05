George Boehme: One vote does matter in West U, so please vote on Saturday
May 5, 2017
Please remember, West University Place is the tiniest of towns and your vote may make the difference – West U elections have been decided by one vote.
Eight of our neighbors have borne their souls asking us to choose them as our councilmembers; they have knocked on our doors and told us their secrets. So I urge you to take the time tomorrow to select four of them to be your shepherds of the West University Place $37million+ annual budget.
All West University Place residents will vote in the same place for the for the city’s mayor and councilmembers – West University Place City Hall at 3800 University Blvd.
To view the Sample Ballot for the West University Place General Election, click here.
Leave a response comment2 Responses
mode_editLeave a response
Thanks for your service Bob!
Good Luck to all the candidates. Thank you for your offer for service to our great City!!