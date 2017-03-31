Free trees at West U’s Arbor Day celebration on April 8

Not exactly free, but no West U tax dollars. Because these trees come from the West University Place Tree Trust. The trust is a collection of dollars collected from fees people pay when they construct new West U homes and remove existing trees.

The tree trust is funded through payments by the builders of new homes who owe replacement plantings but do not have the required growth space to meet the required amount. The pay a dollar amount per replacement inch and it is deposited into the tree trust. The tree trust has been authorized by West U ordinance to fund tree plantings and replacements in public spaces. The trees paid for annually from this fund are part of Arbor Day and Tree Planting Projects.

So… the first 30 West U residents get trees.

The Arbor Day celebration, along with the West University Place Parks and Recreation Department’s annual spring celebration, begins at 9 am at the West University Recreation Center at 4210 Bellaire Blvd.