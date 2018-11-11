Former parks head appointed to City Council

November 11, 2018

West University Place Mayor Susan Sample administers the oath of office to Kevin Boyle.

The West University Place City Council voted to appoint Kevin Boyle, Sr. to fill the vacancy caused by former Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem, Wayne Franklin’s resignation at the end of August.

The Council voted unanimously to appoint Boyle, who is active both in the City of West U and the greater community.

“We are pleased to have Kevin join us on the Council,” said Mayor Susan Sample. “His serving on the boards of various organizations, including the West University Parks & Recreation Board, and passion for community service make him a natural choice for Councilman. “

Boyle was sworn in after the November 5 City Council meeting, and will officially attend his first meeting as Councilman on November 12. He will complete the rest of Franklin’s term, which ends in June.

Councilmember Boyle brings a strong background in Finance, having served as Chief Financial Officer for three multimillion-dollar Houston Companies in the medical and petrochemical sectors. He holds a Bachelor’s of Science degree from Carnegie Mellon University, where he graduated with honors, and first in his Department, and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

George Boehme
George Boehme

George Boehme is the publisher of InstantNewsWestU.com and West University Essentials magazine.

View more articles Subscribe
comment No comments yet

You can be first to leave a comment

mode_editLeave a response

Only registered users can comment.

menu
menu

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading, Please Wait!