October 4, 2017

If you know about fraud, waste, abuse, or allegations of mismanagement involving the disaster relief operations, you can report this by emailing the FEMA Fraud Branch tip line at FEMA-OCSO-Tipline@fema.dhs.gov or calling the FEMA Fraud Branch tip line: (866) 223-0814

Give them as much information as possible such as Who? What? Where? When? Why? How?

You may register your complaint anonymously.