Fear of drug cartel motivates West U arrestee

November 15, 2017

The man thought the drug cartels were after him. The man’s solution? He thought he would be safer in jail than on the street. The chase began just before 2 a.m. when police attempted to pull over a driver for failing to use his blinker properly in the 2900 block of Duke on November 15th.

But the driver fled. He led the WUPD, the Southside Police Department, and the Houston Police Department on a slow-paced 16-mile chase on some of Houston’s best freeways, but he never drove more than 45 MPH. A Houston cop put spike strips in the 12200 block of I-10 east that destroyed the suspect’s front tires – then the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect’s explanation? He said the drug cartels were hunting him down. He appeared disheveled and without his mental faculties.

He was transferred to the largest mental health facility in Texas – the Harris County Jail.