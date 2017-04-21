ELECTION UPDATE: West U early voting begins Monday at city hall

April 21, 2017

All voting for the West University Place Municipal Elections happens at West University Place City City Hall, at 3800 University Blvd.

Early voting for the May 6 West University Place General Election to pick a mayor and four councilmembers starts on Monday, April 24th, and ends on May 2nd. The place for early (and Election Day) voting for all West U precincts will be held in the Council Chambers.

Monday, April 24 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 27 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, April 28 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Monday, May 1 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m

Tuesday, May 2 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The field is full. The candidates are listed in the order their names appear on the ballot.

Mayor (Vote for one)

Incumbent mayor Susan Sample previously served two terms on the city council, elected both times by her peers as the mayor-pro-tem. She was also a member of the Board of Directors of the Friends of West University Parks Fund, Inc. Sample lives on Cason Street.

Sonny Brandtner has run unsuccessfully for the city council twice. He is a long-time financial supporter of the Friends of West University Parks Fund, Inc. Brandtner lives on Tennyson Street.

Greg Micek’s bid for West University Place mayor is his first stab at West U electoral politics. Micek lives on Buffalo Speedway.

City Council (Top four vote-getters are elected, Vote for one, two, three or four))

Councilmember Burt Ballanfant has a long record of elected civic participation, he served on the City Council from 1999-2001 and then as mayor from 2003-2007. Ballanfant lives on Amherst Street.

Councilmember Mardi Turner has been a mainstay of West University Place civic participation for more than two decades, with prior service on the Recycling and Solid Waste Board and the Park Board. Turner lives on Mercer Street.

Kellye Burke is a newcomer to West University Place politics. Burke is a 10-year resident of West U and a stay-at-home mom. Her husband, Brad, works at Rice University and they have two sons. She is a founding member of Moms Demand Action, a national gun safety advocacy group founded in 2012 after 20 first graders were murdered in Newtown, CT. Burke lives on Case Street.

Dick Yehle is a 27-year resident of West University Place. He previously served three terms on City Council, 2005-2007, and 2011-2015. Yehle was a member of the Zoning and Planning Commission for three terms and served one term on the Zoning Board of Adjustment. Yehle lives on Rutgers Street.

Wayne J. Franklin has been a resident of West U since 2009, The seven-year resident is married to journalist Rachel McNeill, an anchor-reporter with KPRC-2 TV and has sons, 5 and 8, who attend West U ES. A board certified cardiologist, he’s on the faculty at the Baylor College of Medicine, where he serves as a faculty senator. Franklin lives on Dartmouth Street.

Michael Kaplan is a 16-year resident of West University Place, has been the Republican Precinct 183 chair for three years. He and his wife of 15 years have two children at West University Elementary School. Kaplan lives on Robinhood Street.

Bruce Beneke is a well-respected 20-year resident of West University Place. He retired from Apache Corp., an oil and gas company, and now serves on the Building and Standards Commission. His wife, Candyce, is an appellant attorney and they have been married 30 years. Beneke is also on the West University Place Facilities Planning Task Force and been a PTA president. He lives on Tangley Street

Bob Higley is a 45-year resident of West University Place. He has served three terms on the Zoning and Planning Commission and was a member of the Charter Review Committee. His wife, Laura, who served as West U mayor from 1989-1991, has been justice on the First Court of Appeals since 2002. Higley is a financial advisor with Wells Fargo and lives on Belmont Street.

To view the Sample Ballot for the West University Place General Election, click here.