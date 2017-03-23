Election on May 6 may be confusing
The West University Place mayor and city council elections are easy – all voting is at West U City Hall, 3800 University Blvd.
But Harris County will also be conducting a separate election on May 6, which includes the Houston Independent School District. And to vote in that election, West U residents need to go to their county precinct polling locations.
Precinct 15 St. Andrews, 5308 Buffalo Speedway
Precinct 87 West U Scout House, 6108 Edloe
Precinct 133 To Be Determined
Precinct 183 West U Community Building, 6104 Auden
Precinct 906 West U Scout House, 6108 Edloe
If you have questions, contact West University Place City Secretary Thelma Gilliam at 713.662.5813.
So I called up the county after speaking to the city secretary to find out why the city and county could not coordinate to have the election at one place. The county was ok if we could supply the place. They checked with HISD and the HISD attorney said no. Not sure why not, .It would have saved a lot of money(Millions) for all parties to do it together, and there would be less confusion. Why should anything ever be so simple with government?
Oh yeah, they don’t care about our money!
West U tried..
The election for Hisd is about recapture, click the link;
http://blogs.houstonisd.org/news/2017/02/09/hisd-trustees-approve-election-after-tea-significantly-reduces-recapture-for-homestead-exemption/