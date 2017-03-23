Election on May 6 may be confusing

The West University Place mayor and city council elections are easy – all voting is at West U City Hall, 3800 University Blvd.

But Harris County will also be conducting a separate election on May 6, which includes the Houston Independent School District. And to vote in that election, West U residents need to go to their county precinct polling locations.

Precinct 15 St. Andrews, 5308 Buffalo Speedway

Precinct 87 West U Scout House, 6108 Edloe

Precinct 133 To Be Determined

Precinct 183 West U Community Building, 6104 Auden

Precinct 906 West U Scout House, 6108 Edloe

If you have questions, contact West University Place City Secretary Thelma Gilliam at 713.662.5813.