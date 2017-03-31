Driving stoner locked up, other West U crimes

The highlights of this week’s West U crime….

Stoned driver arrested

After a traffic stop in the 4000 block of Riley, the police officer smelled burning marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Pot and other suspected drugs were found in the driver’s backpack. The passenger was taken into custody for the offense, felony charges will be filed if the lab report is positive.

They robbed his car, but only took his hearing aid

A resident came to the police station to report that his car was burgled – but the only thing the crook took was a hearing aid.

Drunk and arrested on Kirby

A drunk man was stumbling amongst the traffic in the 6700 block of Kirby. He was arrested.