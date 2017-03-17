Donated West U park needs citizen approval
When lifelong West University Place resident Jim Hughes passed away in April 2016, he left his home at the northwest corner of Sewanee Ave. and Pittsburg St. to the West U to develop as a “passive” park.
In September of 2016, the West University Place City Council appointed a task force of neighbors and other stakeholders to check conceptual designs for the proposed new park at 6446 Sewanee Ave.
Now they city wants your comments.
Your mayor and city council invite you to take part in a Town Hall meeting on April 6, 2017, at 6:30 pm in the Community Building Auditorium, 6104 Auden St.
In 2016, the city received a 15,000 square foot residential property and $200,000 to be used specifically for the design and development of a “quiet park” to be named in honor of Mr. Hughes’ mother.
The estate desires that the park not include structured play equipment – but that earth berms, water features, a gazebo, benches and a picnic table are OK.
If you have questions or would like to receive regular project updates, send your email address to myparks@westutx.gov or call Parks and Recreation Director Susan White at 713.662.5894.
When the mayor and this city council members want to change something, they ask the citizens for advice. Otherwise, we are ignored, at best. When the previous city manager got citizen support, the council (Bob) stated the decision was at their discretion to fire the city manager. When this council voted to allow the church a discount, while denying Seniors an exemption, it was decided by council. When this mayor & council refused to follow through on the new park using bond funds, it occurred as a result of leadership dragging their feet. Too much time away from city council meetings? This leadership needs to let others run this city, not planning their next vacation and be absent from city responsibilities. I will not vote for anyone currently in WUP leadership. Clearly, they are not fiscally responsible, nor do they care about every WUP citizen!
Community park with a dog park!!!
Dog park? Not only no, but HELL no. Keep in mind that once you establish one, non-residents will be coming into the city to use it, too. The Danny Jackson Bark Park is close enough.
I would like to see the legal document that describes what can and cannot be built here.
How about a community garden?
That exact request was specifically rejected by the estate. No community gardens of any type.
