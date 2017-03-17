Donated West U park needs citizen approval

When lifelong West University Place resident Jim Hughes passed away in April 2016, he left his home at the northwest corner of Sewanee Ave. and Pittsburg St. to the West U to develop as a “passive” park.

In September of 2016, the West University Place City Council appointed a task force of neighbors and other stakeholders to check conceptual designs for the proposed new park at 6446 Sewanee Ave.

Now they city wants your comments.

Your mayor and city council invite you to take part in a Town Hall meeting on April 6, 2017, at 6:30 pm in the Community Building Auditorium, 6104 Auden St.

In 2016, the city received a 15,000 square foot residential property and $200,000 to be used specifically for the design and development of a “quiet park” to be named in honor of Mr. Hughes’ mother.

The estate desires that the park not include structured play equipment – but that earth berms, water features, a gazebo, benches and a picnic table are OK.

If you have questions or would like to receive regular project updates, send your email address to myparks@westutx.gov or call Parks and Recreation Director Susan White at 713.662.5894.