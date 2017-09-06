Do you know this man? He robbed one of your neighbors

September 6, 2017

The West U police need your help in finding this man who used a small black pistol to rob a West U resident in the 6200 block of Academy (near Amherst) on August 22, between 11:15 pm and 11:40 pm.

The robber is described as a light-skinned male, about 25-30 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has a thin build and dark brown eyes and fled the area on foot northbound on Academy with no other direction of travel or no vehicle information.

If you have any information that can lead to the identity of this robber, please call the West University Place Police at (713) 668-0330 or email us at crime@westutx.gov.