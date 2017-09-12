COUNCIL MEETING SUMMARY: New park plan delayed

September 11, 2017

Tonight the city council tabled for two weeks approving a conceptual plan for the donated land that will form the new Jennie Elizabeth Hughes Park.

The preliminary expenditures in the conceptual place have a price tag of about $700K, including $150K for walls, and $100K for a front porch shade structure, and a total of up to about $100K for design services to project designer White Oak Studios.

All other agenda items were approved.

George Boehme
George Boehme

George Boehme is the publisher of InstantNewsWestU.com and West University Essentials magazine.

View more articles Subscribe
menu
menu

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading, Please Wait!