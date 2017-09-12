COUNCIL MEETING SUMMARY: New park plan delayed

September 11, 2017

Tonight the city council tabled for two weeks approving a conceptual plan for the donated land that will form the new Jennie Elizabeth Hughes Park.

The preliminary expenditures in the conceptual place have a price tag of about $700K, including $150K for walls, and $100K for a front porch shade structure, and a total of up to about $100K for design services to project designer White Oak Studios.

All other agenda items were approved.