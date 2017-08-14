City Council extends application period to serve on City Board/Commission

August 14, 2017

The West University Place City Council has extended the deadline to send applications for positions on the Zoning and Planning Commission, the Zoning Board of Adjustments, the Building and Standards Commission, the Parks Board, and the Recycling and Solid Waste Reduction Board.

If you are a resident of West U and would like to make a difference in the City by volunteering your time and knowledge, please review the Summary of Boards and Commissions Membership and Responsibilities and if you think the City can benefit from your knowledge and energy, don’t hesitate to send an application. The extended deadline to send an application is Tuesday, August 15, 2017 by 12:00 p.m.

For more information or to obtain an application, please contact City Secretary Thelma Gilliam at 713.662.5813 or at tgilliam@westutx.gov.